Neighbors fear retaliation after a west side home was shot at multiple times

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis say they feel uneasy after multiple acts of gun violence have occurred in the last month.

“It was just really scary,” Kathleen Bronstrup said.

Bronstrup says she and her boyfriend were watching a movie Thursday night when they heard the sound on gunshots.

“I was up all-night sick. I didn’t go to work,” Bronstrup said.

Police reports show IMPD was called to the same home on Pluto Drive for a shots fired incident twice in less than a month. The most recent incident was Thursday night.

“Last night, my boyfriend and I looked at each other like here we go again. It’s like you just hit the deck. You don’t know where the bullets are going to go and you don’t know where they are coming from,” Bronstrup said. “They hit an innocent neighbor’s house last time. You just don’t know where they are going to end up.”

The string of violence comes after a homicide in late August. In that case, court documents say a 16-year-old is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Dangerous Possession of a Firearm.

“There is no sense to retaliate against a whole family and put everyone’s life at risk,” Bronstrup said.

IMPD says they can’t confirm if this is an act of retaliation, but added all avenues are being investigated.

“We will continue to make that a focus area,” IMPD Officer William Young said.