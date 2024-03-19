Neighbors warn crime can happen anywhere after shooting at rental property in Fishers

FISHERS — Concerns rise from Fishers’ residents after a deadly weekend shooting that they say took place at a rental property.

“Not in a million years, kind of scary because it’s my sons window – thank god he was laying down and he was asleep,” Julian Robinson told WRTV on Tuesday.

Robinson’s home is near where police say 24-year-old Cameron Doaks was shot and killed over the weekend.

WRTV

“We didn't move here for this. Fishers is supposed to be one of the safest neighborhoods in America for this to happen - it was stunning, shocking,” Robinson added.

While police say the motive for the deadly shooting remains under investigation, detectives say it was an isolated incident.

Neighbors say a party at a rental property was taking place at the time. Airbnb tells WRTV it suspended the listing where this shooting happened and are working with the Fishers police department.

“You don’t know who is living next to you, you don’t know what’s going on in the house next to you, I just think the best thing that you can do is try to get to know your people,” Natalie Haughan said.

WRTV

Police say they detained several people after the shooting - but no arrests have been announced yet.

