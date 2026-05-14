No credible threat found after explosive device reported at Crawfordsville High School

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — No dangerous items were found, and a student was removed from the premises in connection with a reported possible explosive device Thursday morning at Crawfordsville High School.

Crawfordsville Police say they were dispatched around 11:13 a.m. to the school on the report of a student with an alleged explosive device. Officers and school administration acted to coordinate evacuation procedures.

The student, who has not been named, was quickly found and removed from the scene. A news release did not say if the student was detained or charged.

Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff were taken to Crawfordsville Middle School while investigators searched the building. Investigators say no dangerous items were found, and there is no ongoing threat at this time.

The Crawfordsville Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police and the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad assisted the Crawfordsville Police in this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Payne at 765-367-1126.