'No Data Centers': Indy councilor's home hit with 13 shots in targeted attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A targeted shooting at an Indianapolis councilman's home is under investigation after the politician backed a controversial data center project.

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ron Gibson reported the attack early Monday morning, police said. Gibson represents District 8 on the city's near north and east sides. He has served since 2023.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m., Gibson said. A suspect fired 13 rounds at his home. Gibson and his 8-year-old son were inside but were not injured.

The attacker left a note on Gibson's doorstep reading "No Data Centers," according to the councilman.

Councilman Ron Gibson

The shooting happened days after officials approved a data center in Gibson's district.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission approved the Metrobloks data center April 1. The facility will be built on Sherman Drive near 25th Street in the Martindale-Brightwood area.

The project has faced significant opposition from residents and others citywide since it was first proposed.

Gibson publicly backed the data center in a Facebook post after the commission's vote.

"The project already includes a $2.5 million commitment to support Martindale-Brightwood, with early estimates showing that at least $20 million and potentially more could be directed into the neighborhood through additional investments," he said. "MetroBloks has the potential to bring significant investment, create jobs, and generate long-term tax revenue that supports infrastructure, housing, and essential services."

"When this petition comes to full Council, I do not intend to call it down," he added.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began investigating at 9 a.m. Monday, police said. IMPD's North District Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI are assisting.

Police have not identified suspects.

The Indianapolis City-County Council requested additional security for Monday night's meeting, according to a spokesperson.

Indianapolis City-County Council

Full statement from City-County Councilor Ron Gibson:

Earlier this morning, between approximately 12:45 a.m. and 12:50 a.m., just a few hours after Easter Sunday, an individual fired 13 rounds at the front door of my home and left a note on my doorstep that read, 'No Data Centers.'



My 8-year-old son and I were not physically harmed, but we were awakened by the sound of gunfire. Like any parent, I immediately ran to him and reassured him that he was safe.



Just steps from where those bullets struck is our dining room table, where my son had been playing with his Legos the day before. That reality is deeply unsettling. This was not just an attack on my home, but endangered my child and disrupted the safety of our entire neighborhood.



I understand that public service can bring strong opinions and disagreement, but violence is never the answer, especially when it puts families at risk.



I am a public servant, but I am also a father and a neighbor. This act brought violence into our neighborhood, the very thing I work every day to stand against.



This will not deter me. I will continue to serve the residents of this district with integrity and respect for all voices.



I want to thank IMPD, the FBI, and Homeland Security for their work on this investigation. I pray that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable.



Above all, I thank God that my son and I are safe. Indianapolis City County Councilor Ron Gibson

Statement from City-County Council President Maggie A. Lewis:

The entire Indianapolis City-County Council is deeply disturbed and heartbroken by the violent act targeting the home of our colleague, Councilor Ron Gibson. The reported discharge of gunfire, paired with a threatening message left behind, represents an alarming and unacceptable escalation.



We are deeply thankful that no lives were lost or physically harmed. Yet, this act of intimidation strikes at the heart of our values. No elected official—or any resident of Indianapolis—should ever fear for their safety because of their public service or policy positions.



Differences in opinion are a natural and necessary part of civic life. But violence, threats, and intimidation are not forms of dialogue—they are attacks on our shared commitment to democracy, civil discourse, and community safety.



We stand in unwavering solidarity with Councilor Gibson and his family during this deeply troubling time. We also reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring that all public servants can carry out their duties free from fear, harassment, or harm.



We urge anyone with information related to this incident to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they work to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.



Indianapolis is stronger when we stand together—rejecting violence, choosing respect, and protecting one another. Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie A. Lewis

Mayor Hogsett also released a statement on social media:

The investigation is ongoing.

