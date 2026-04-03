Metrobloks' $500 million data center approved despite neighborhood concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed $500 million data center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood is moving ahead after gaining approval from the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission, even as residents continue to raise concerns.

The Metrobloks project would be built on about 14 acres near East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the site of a former drive-in theater. Plans include several data center buildings along with equipment for cooling and backup power. Metrobloks says the system is designed to use minimal water and will not draw groundwater from the surrounding neighborhood.

Metrobloks/ WRTV

City officials and developers say the project could bring new tax revenue and investment to Indianapolis. The company has also proposed funding for local infrastructure and affordable housing.

Many residents, however, have pushed back on the plan. They’ve raised concerns about environmental impact, increased energy and water use, and the project’s location near homes and community spaces. Some also question how many jobs the data center will create long term.

City-County Councilor Ron Gibson, a Democrat, and representatives from Metrobloks say they plan to continue working with the community as the project moves forward. There is no confirmed timeline yet for when construction will begin at the Sherman Drive site.

WRTV

The proposal has been the subject of public meetings and community discussions for months, with some calling for clearer rules on data center developments in the city.

The approval comes shortly after another major data center project advanced in Indianapolis. In mid-March, the commission approved plans for Seattle-based Sabey Data Centers to build a $4 billion campus spanning more than 1 million square feet across multiple properties near Kentucky Avenue and Camby Road.