Noblesville man who tried to hire hitman to kill witnesses in road rage shooting enters plea agreement

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville man, who faced attempted murder charges after a November 2022 road rage incident in Fishers and then additional charges for attempting to hire a hit man to kill witnesses in that crime, has entered a plea agreement.

Trevor Dahl, 25, has agreed to plead guilty to an attempted murder charge stemming from the incident.

All other charges, including the conspiracy to commit murder charges from his attemptedhiring of a hitman, were dismissed.

According to court documents, in November, Dahl fired a gun at least three times at a Honda Accord during a road rage incident in the parking lot of the Meijer store located at E. 96th Street and Hague Road.

One of the shots struck a man driving the Honda, causing him to rear-end a Camaro sitting on the street.

While serving jail time for a convicted of driving while suspended stemming from the shooting, Dahl was reported to have inquired about a hit man.

An anonymous source provided the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office with information and evidence of Dahl asking for someone to kill two people for him.

Detectives had the informant pass along the information of a fake hit man named Jimmy Dalehart to see if Dahl would inquire further — which he did.

On March 23, investigators confronted Dahl about the hit man plans.

According to court documents, he denied knowing anyone by the name "Jimmy Dalehart." Dahl did confess to his handwriting being on the letters.

Dahl is scheduled to be sentenced on August 31. His sentence for the attempted murder conviction will begin after the end of his sentence for driving while suspended.

In Indiana, attempted murder carries of sentence of 20-40 years in prison.