INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Residents of a north Indianapolis neighborhood where an early Sunday morning shooting left a woman dead say they’re shocked at the incident, as the neighborhood is typically peaceful.

Brandi Mitchell, who lives directly across from the house where the shooting happened in the 4000 block of North Park Avenue, showed WRTV the bullet holes riddled throughout her home.

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North Indianapolis neighborhood reels after fatal shooting involving youths

“Bullet holes went through my front window, through my curtain, through my furniture, through my back wall, through my upstairs in my guest room, and also it went out my back door,” Mitchell said. “Through my whole house, upstairs, downstairs, in my back room. Thank God, my dogs are still alive.”

No one in Mitchell’s family was injured.

Mitchell said she was watching television in her bedroom just before 1 a.m. Sunday when she heard the sound of gunfire hitting her house. “We thought they had just set off fireworks for the kids, but it was actually gunshots. It was terrifying. It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed a woman died from gunshot wounds, while two other people went to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Mitchell told WRTV that the site of the shooting is a short-term rental property, and the shooting happened during a gathering of youths.

“I’ve never seen this happen in this area,” resident Raenell Rivers said. “In this radius of six to eight blocks, nothing like this has ever happened. These are people coming in and out of the neighborhood, and we don’t know them. It is absolutely scary.”

The Rev. Dr. Charles Harrison, board president of the crime-fighting TenPoint Coalition, lives in the area. He said Sunday night on X, “There’s just too many young people today with no moral compass and no regard for the sanctity of human life, and they would discharge their weapons anywhere if in conflict with someone.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD homicide office or by email at christopher.winter@indy.gov.