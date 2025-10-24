Nurse arrested and accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions, using other practitioners' identities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department task force officers, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Section and the Carmel Police Department, arrested a 34‑year‑old nurse practitioner following an eight‑month investigation into alleged fraudulent prescriptions.

Detectives said the probe began earlier this year after several pharmacies reported concerns that the nurse was over-prescribing medications and submitting suspicious prescriptions. Investigators collected records from multiple pharmacies and conducted several interviews. From that evidence, detectives say the nurse not only over-prescribed medications, but also wrote fraudulent prescriptions and issued scripts under other nurse practitioners' identities.

On Oct. 23, IMPD detectives served search warrants at the nurse's office and home, where additional evidence was recovered, the department said. The nurse was arrested on the following preliminary charges:



Possession of a Narcotic Drug

Dealing by a licensed Practitioner

Identity Deception

Obtaining a controlled substance by Fraud

“Prescription fraud undermines the trust placed in healthcare professionals and puts our community at serious risk,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. “I’m proud of the diligent work by our IMPD task force officers, the DEA, the Carmel Police Department and our other local partners who worked together to uncover this scheme and ensure accountability. IMPD remains committed to holding individuals accountable who misuse their positions of trust,” he added.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.