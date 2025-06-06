Off-duty Anderson officer charged after gunfire exchange in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that an off-duty officer with the Anderson Police Department has been charged following a shooting near Arsenal Technical High School last month.

The incident occurred on May 19, when officers were called to the 600 block of Woodruff Place for a report of shots fired. Police learned the officer was involved in the incident after his vehicle was stolen.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer began searching for his allegedly stolen vehicle, which he tracked down using an Apple Tag. When he located the car in Woodruff Place, he and another individual, both armed with multiple firearms, encountered the suspects.

An altercation ensued when one vehicle crossed the median and collided with another. Gunfire was exchanged between the off-duty and the occupants of the stolen vehicle, who subsequently fled the scene.

In an interview with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the off-duty officer claimed he did not fire his weapon, which was identified as an AR-15 rifle.

Forensic evidence collected from the scene, including multiple shell casings and a bullet that penetrated an 8-year-old's bedroom window, contradicts his statement, revealing that at least one of the shell casings was fired from his rifle.

After the incident, both the officer and his companion's firearms were seized for forensic analysis, along with the shell casings found at the scene.

"Law enforcement officers should understand the proper and safe ways for reporting a crime," said Prosecutor Mears. "The allegations in the probable cause affidavit could have been avoided if the defendant had simply allowed local police to conduct an investigation. Instead, his alleged actions unnecessarily jeopardized the safety of the residents of Woodruff Place."

The off-duty officer faces two counts of Criminal Recklessness, categorized as Level 5 and 6 felonies.