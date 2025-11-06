Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fishers police investigating officer-involved shooting; no officers injured

WRTV
FISHERS — Fishers Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say preliminary information indicates no officers were injured in the incident.

Fishers Police have set up a media staging area inside The Masters Apartments near the leasing office at Doral West and PGA Drive. Police emphasized that the apartment complex is not involved in the incident.

Additional details about what led to the shooting have not been released at this time. The condition of any other individuals involved has not been confirmed by police.

This is a developing story.

