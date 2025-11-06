Fishers police investigating officer-involved shooting; no officers injured

FISHERS — Fishers Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say preliminary information indicates no officers were injured in the incident.

Fishers Police have set up a media staging area inside The Masters Apartments near the leasing office at Doral West and PGA Drive. Police emphasized that the apartment complex is not involved in the incident.

Here at the scene of an officer involved shooting near 91st and Masters Road right between Fishers and Indianapolis.



Police appear to be investigating a car that crashed into Sahms Public Golf Course. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/ZKEKhsjFKo — Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) November 6, 2025

Additional details about what led to the shooting have not been released at this time. The condition of any other individuals involved has not been confirmed by police.

This is a developing story.