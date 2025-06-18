Officer shot, suspect killed in Chesterton, Indiana shooting incident

PORTER COUNTY — Wednesday morning in Chesterton, Indiana, an officer from the Chesterton Police Department was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who was ultimately killed.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 501 Gateway Boulevard, near the intersection of State Road 49 and the Indiana Toll Road.

During a press conference, Sergeant Glenn Fifield, the public information officer for the Indiana State Police, provided details about the incident.

Fifield said officers responded to the hotel after receiving reports of a suspicious male. Upon their arrival, two officers confronted the individual, leading to an encounter where shots were fired by both the officers and the suspect. One officer sustained a gunshot injury and has since been transported to a hospital in Illinois for treatment.

Chesterton Police Chief, who joined Sergeant Fifield at the press conference, provided an update for the injured officer’s well-being, stating, "His prognosis looks good."

He went on to confirm that the officer, a 33-year-old who has served with the department for about five years, was currently receiving medical care.

"We stand united in our commitment to protecting our community," Chief Richards stated. "What often goes unseen is our officers putting their lives on the line for our safety, and two of our officers did just that this morning."

As the investigation remains active, the identity of the deceased suspect is pending an autopsy by the coroner's office.

Chief Richards mentioned that there is a lot to learn regarding the suspicious nature of the suspect's presence at the hotel.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is typical following officer-involved shootings.