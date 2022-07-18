GREENWOOD — The three victims and suspected gunman who were killed in a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall were released Monday by the Johnson County Coroner.

They were identified Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, of Indianapolis, Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis. Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife, the coroner said.

The suspected shooter was identified as Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood.

Two other people were shot when the gunman opened fire about 6 p.m. in the food court of the mall, 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 N., according to police.

The Johnson County Coroner said two people, including the suspected shooter, were pronounced dead at the scene while two others — a male and a female — were pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Eskenazi Hospital.

Police say one of the survivors, a juvenile girl, suffered only minor injuries and was transported to the hospital separately. A second person was taken to the hospital from the scene. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said the shooter was killed by an armed civilian inside the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The civilian, a 22-year-old Bartholomew County man, is cooperating with officials. Authorities have not revealed any other information about that person.

On Monday, Ison said the civilian had given authorities permission to release his name. He was identified as Elisjsha Dicken.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to WRTV that its teams assisted local police in the shooting investigation and with serving a search warrant afterward at Polo Run Apartments, which is located near the mall across U.S. 31. WRTV is working to confirm more information.

The Johnson County bomb squad was called to the mall after an abandoned backpack was located inside the mall. Police later said the bag was cleared and deemed not to be a threat.

A spokeswoman representing Simon Property Group, the Greenwood Park Mall's parent company, confirmed the mall will be closed Monday. A reopening date will be announced later.

The following statement was shared on the company's behalf:

"We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect."

WRTV Real-Time Editor Jazlyn Gomez contributed to this report.