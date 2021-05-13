One critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured after a shooting Wednesday night evening on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the incident around 8:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of Salem Street, near North Meridian Street.

They found one person with at least one apparent gunshot wound when they arrived, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

