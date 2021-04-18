Watch
One dead after shooting in neighborhood on Indianapolis' southwest side

Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 16:05:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 5000 block of Seerley Creek Road, near West Troy Avenue and South Lynhurst Drive, on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email. They later died.

Their identity and additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

