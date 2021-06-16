15-year-old boy killed in shooting near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 9800 block of Ellis Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD officer at the scene told WRTV. They were found in critical condition and later died.

Additional details surrounding the ongoing investigation haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Photographer Dave Marren contributed to this report.

