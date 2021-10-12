One dead after shooting on East 46th Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Monday night on East 46th Street in Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3100 block of East 46th Street, just east of Binford Boulevard, on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound, according to IMPD. They later died.

The incident remains under investigation and additional details haven't been released.