One dead after shooting on Wittfield Street in Indianapolis

Posted at 9:39 PM, Aug 27, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Friday evening on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 4200 block of North Wittfield Street, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound who was dead, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

