One dead after shooting on Wittfield Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Friday evening on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 4200 block of North Wittfield Street, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound who was dead, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

