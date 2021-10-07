Watch
Man dead in shooting near East 30th and Caroline streets in Indianapolis

Mike Japowicz/WRTV Photo
A person is dead after a shooting on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, near East 30th and Caroline streets in Indianapolis, according to police.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Oct 06, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8 p.m. to the area near East 30th Street and Caroline Street, just west of North Keystone Avenue, on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. He later died.

The incident remains under investigation and additional details haven't been provided.

Stream now!