Man dead in shooting near East 30th and Caroline streets in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8 p.m. to the area near East 30th Street and Caroline Street, just west of North Keystone Avenue, on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. He later died.

The incident remains under investigation and additional details haven't been provided.