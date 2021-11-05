Watch
One dead, one injured after shooting on South Pershing Drive in Muncie

<i>Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo</i>
Muncie Police Department
Muncie police stock
Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 05, 2021
MUNCIE — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday morning on the south side of Muncie, according to police.

Muncie Police Department officers were called around 11:25 a.m. to the 2200 block of South Pershing Drive on the report of a shooting in the area, according to a press release from MPD.

Officers arrived and found one person, a male, who was dead, according to the release. Another person, a male, was taken to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds to receive treatment.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. Additional information hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muncie Police Criminal Investigations at 765-747-4867.

