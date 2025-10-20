One dead, several injured after multiple shootings over the weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS— A violent weekend across Indianapolis has left one person dead and several others hurt after six separate shootings between Saturday and Sunday.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 4200 block of Ponza Court, marking the sixth incident in less than 48 hours. IMPD says officers responded to reports of a disturbance before finding a man shot.

“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival from IEMS, that individual victim was pronounced deceased here at the scene,” said IMPD Sgt. William Young. “While on scene, our East District officers detained a person of interest.”

Police say a male is being questioned in connection to the shooting.

The five other shootings stretched across the city:

Saturday morning: 1700 block of Portage Terrace

Saturday night: 4100 block of South Rybolt Avenue

Early Sunday: 720 Eskenazi Avenue

Sunday morning: The Pony entertainment club on the 3500 block of Lafayette Road

Sunday afternoon: 2300 block of Lesley Avenue

Each incident remains under investigation.

Community leaders say the violence is unacceptable and are calling for stronger action.

“When we look at this, we have to evaluate alcohol permits and consider stronger gun regulations,” said Pastor David Greene with the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis. Greene says the repeated gun violence impacts everyone in the city. “You can’t just legislate easy access to weapons and then act shocked when we have a whole lot of violence,” he said.

IMPD is urging anyone with information about any of the shootings to contact police or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

“I’m hoping that today’s tragedy will be a wake-up call for everybody,” said Greene.