One dead, three injured after shooting near bar in Indianapolis

Posted at 2:33 AM, Jun 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting near a bar on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the incident around 2 a.m. to the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found at least four people with apparent gunshot wounds, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email. At least one person is dead and the conditions of the other people are unknown at this time.

Additional details haven't been released.

