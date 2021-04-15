Watch
Man dead after shooting on North Tuxedo Street

WRTV/Dave Marren
A man was shot and killed on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on North Tuxedo Street in Indianapolis.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 22:47:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to the area near East 9th and North Tuxedo streets and found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound when they arrived, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

Officers found him in critical condition, but he later died, Cook said.

Additional details, including the identity of the person injured, haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

