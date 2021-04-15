Man dead after shooting on North Tuxedo Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to the area near East 9th and North Tuxedo streets and found a man with at least one apparent gunshot wound when they arrived, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

Officers found him in critical condition, but he later died, Cook said.

Additional details, including the identity of the person injured, haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

