One killed in shooting at Marathon station near 10th and Rural streets in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started investigating the shooting around 11:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Rural Street.

Police patrolling in the area heard shots fired and saw the suspect shoot and run away, according to IMPD Major Kerry Buckner. One person with at least one gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buckner said a citizen later saw the suspect run through a nearby neighborhood and called police. He was quickly arrested and a weapon was found.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).