One killed in shooting near 10th and Rural streets in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started investigating the shooting around 11:30 p.m. near East 10th Street and North Rural Street.

Officers on the scene arrived and found a person who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email.

Additional details, including information about what led to the shooting or the identities of those involved, haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

