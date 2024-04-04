Parents, kids continue push to combat youth violence after mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — As youth violence continues to impact kids across the Circle City, local organizations are trying to show them another way and make a positive impact on their lives.

On Wednesday, New B.O.Y got the parents involved in that push, something they believe is especially important following a mass shooting in Downtown Indianapolis, where police say seven young people were shot over the weekend.

“I feel hurt because that could have been me,” said 15-year-old Brien Grimes, who’s a part of the New B.O.Y (New Breed of Youth) organization.

The recent tragedy was a big topic for kids and parents at Wednesday’s weekly Leaders Circle discussion put on by New B.O.Y.

The session focuses on social and emotional awareness and personal accountability.

“It’s so many bad things happening out here and just with the snap of your finger, your child can be gone,” said Grimes' grandma, Tori Mitchell.

Mitchell raises her grandson, who’s been a part of the youth mentorship organization for two years.

“If I stay in New B.O.Y, it’s like me staying out the way. If I wasn’t in New B.O.Y, I’d probably be dead,” said Grimes.

“They check on the boys, they come and take them places, they do a lot of close hands-on mentoring with the kids and that’s very important in today’s society,” added Mitchell.

Mitchell said she comes to programs like this to help keep her grandson on the right track.

A big responsibility she believes ultimately falls on the adults in kids' lives.

“It depends on the situation that happens, I kind of feel like the parents do need to hold themselves accountable because it’s our responsibility to know where the children are and what they’re doing,” she explained.

It’s the biggest reason why New B.O.Y founder Kareem Hines wants both youth and guardians to be a part of the conversation.

“It not only gives our young men a voice because we allow parents to be a part of the circle it gives parents a different perspective on how to deal with their own kids through the eyes of someone else,” he said.

More than a dozen youth, parents, and mentors showed up to Wednesday’s session.

They're encouraging youth to join their free programming especially ahead of the summer.

Click here for more information on how to join the organization.

