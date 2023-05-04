Parents of IU student killed in drunk driving scooter crash add bar to wrongful death lawsuit

BLOOMINGTON — The family of an Indiana University student who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while riding a scooter have added the bar who served the driver to their wrongful death lawsuit.

20-year-old IU Junior Nathaniel Stratton was riding an electric scooter in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 2022.

Provided by family

He was struck by a suspected drunken driver at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East 12th Street.

Stratton was taken to a local hospital after the crash but died from his injuries. The driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point, was later arrested in connection with his death.

A crash report says Howard was driving anywhere from 50-70 miles per hour when she hit Stratton.

The report says witnesses in the area saw her swerve into the bike lane and hit him. She was also driving on the sidewalk.

According to court records, Howard’s blood alcohol concentration was .226, almost three times the legal limit of .08.

Nathaniel’s parents, Brad and Elizabeth, previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Howard.

The lawsuit states they are seeking reimbursement for medical, hospital, funeral and burial costs.

Provided by family

They have now amended the lawsuit to include Kilroy’s Sports Bar, located at 319 N. Walnut Street, as an additional Defendant.

“Kilroy’s staff continued to serve Madelyn Howard alcohol after she was visibly intoxicated and before driving her car that night. Indiana law prohibits bars from serving alcohol to patrons who are already visibly intoxicated and from over-serving patrons,” the lawsuit reads.

According to legal documents, the family says they seek to hold Howard and Kilroy’s Sports Bar accountable for Nathaniel’s death.

WRTV went to Kilroy's Sports Bar Thursday evening and asked if the establishment had a statement. Staff said they did not want to comment at this time.

Howard’s next court appearance is a Pretrial Conference scheduled for July 5.

No trial date has been set.

