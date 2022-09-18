22-year-old woman arrested in Bloomington after allegedly fatally striking man on scooter

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning in Bloomington after she allegedly hit and killed a person on an electric scooter.

According to Bloomington police, officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of N. Walnut Street and E. 12th Street about 2 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene explained to officers that the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers located a 20-year-old man lying near the intersection. The man was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital but died from their injuries.

Bloomington police said the suspected vehicle, a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz with damage, was located a half-mile away near the intersection of 19th Street and Lincoln Street.

A badly damaged electric shooter was near the vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a 22-year-old Crown Point woman failed dexterity tests at the scene and was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for a blood draw in custody, according to Bloomington police.

Charging will be determined by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.