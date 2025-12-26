Parents of KSU shooting victim accused of intimidation, arrested

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Court records indicate that the parents of 19-year-old Dejon Darrell Fox Jr., the victim of the KSU shooting, were both arrested on charges of intimidation: threat to commit a forcible felony on Tuesday.

38-year-old Dejon Darell Fox and 37-year-old Chardnae Cleveland were arrested in Vanderbaugh County and booked on Monday.

LEX 18, the Scripps News Group station out of Lexington, Kentucky, and a sister station of WRTV, is reporting that the charges stem from Facebook posts that Fox and Cleveland allegedly made after their son was fatally shot Dec. 9 on the Kentucky State University campus. Fox and Cleveland have since been released, according to records.

PREVIOUS | Victim's family speaks out following Kentucky State University campus shooting

As per previous reporting, Jacob Bard, the man arrested in connection with the shooting, will not face murder charges following a decision made by the grand jury.

According to LEX 18, the probable cause affidavits details statements made on social media implied "intent for violent retaliation toward the family of Bard."

