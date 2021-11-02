Lebanon officer fires shots during Whitestown pursuit on Interstate 65

BOONE COUNTY — A Lebanon police officer fired shots during a pursuit of a driver in a stolen car Tuesday afternoon that started in Whitestown, according to police.

Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Chris Burcham said an officer attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle stolen out of Marion County on I-65 southbound. The driver then continued south to the 71st Street exit in Indianapolis where they exited the interstate before returning and driving northbound.

Video from INDOT cameras captured by WRTV shows the driver in the northbound lanes turning around and then driving south in the southbound lanes. Burcham said when the driver was turning around, a Lebanon Police Department officer fired shots at the vehicle. Another officer then used a PIT maneuver just north of the Marion County line.

The driver being chased then continues to drive south where the pursuit ended just south of the Marion County line.

No injuries were reported, Burcham said.

Police pursuit on Interstate 65

Two suspects, who haven't been identified, were taken into custody, Burcham said. No one else was involved in the incident.

WRTV is working to confirm additional information about this breaking news story.