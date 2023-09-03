Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, driver arrested for DUI

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Kessler Blvd. on Saturday night.

According to IMPD, the incident occurred just after 11 p.m.

Preliminary reports determined that a pedestrian was walking in the middle of the street in the 2800 block of Kessler Blvd. N. Dr.

A witness reported seeing the pedestrian walking southbound and having to swerve in their vehicle to not hit them.

A gray Dodge Durango was also southbound. At some point, police said the Durango struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in crash investigations involving fatalities, and was arrested for DUI.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the decedent’s name once next of kin notifications have been made.

This was the second fatal crash that occurred Saturday night.

A hit and run was reported at Kelly St. and Lynhurst Dr. just before 11 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.