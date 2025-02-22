Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of North Shadeland Avenue and East 65th Street at around 5:15 a.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. IMPD said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

