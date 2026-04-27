Person critically injured following shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is reported to be in critical condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said officers were dispatched to the to the 2800 block of North Euclid Avenue around 3:53 p.m.

Responding officers found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim is listed in critical condition.

IMPD has not released any details about the victim or any suspects at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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