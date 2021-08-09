Watch
Person critically wounded in stabbing in downtown Indianapolis

Happened near the CCB, according to IMPD
WRTV Photo/Paul Chiodo
A person is in critical condition after they were stabbed on Monday, August 9, 2021, near the City-County Building in Indianapolis, according to IMPD. It is believed the incident happened across the street from the building.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:57:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after they were stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis and came to the City-County Building, according to police.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. on North Delaware Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to preliminary information gathered by the department, it is believed the incident happened across the street from the City-County Building and the person who was stabbed came there.

The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to IMPD. The other person possibly involved in the incident has been detained.

Additional information hasn't been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

