Person dead after shooting at apartment complex in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue, on the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a person who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

