Person dies after coming to Riley Hospital with a gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — A person who came to Riley Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening has died, according to police.

The person came to the hospital around 7 p.m. with at least one apparent gunshot wound, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said in a press release.

Officers are still looking for the area where this happened, Burris said.

Additional details, including the person's age and name, haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).