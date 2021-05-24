Person found shot and killed in apartment complex on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found shot and killed Monday afternoon in an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the incident around 2:45 p.m. near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

They arrived and found a person who was shot and killed in the 10300 block of Governours Lane, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email.

The incident remains under investigation and additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

