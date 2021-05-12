Man dies after shooting on Ohio Street in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in downtown Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10 p.m. to the shooting near West Ohio Street and North Meridian Street.

Officers arrived and found a person with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email. They were taken to a local hospital where they later died.

IMPD Major Kerry Buckner said the shooting happened in front of a hotel in the area and a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).