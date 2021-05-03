Watch
Person shot and killed on Congress Avenue in Indianapolis

May 03, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot Monday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Congress Avenue, near Dr. MLK Jr. Street and West 30th Street, on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a person who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

