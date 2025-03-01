Person shot, killed at Texas Roadhouse on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed at a Texas Roadhouse on the south side of Indianapolis Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 4335 E. Southport Crossing Drive, the address of Texas Roadhouse, on reports of a person shot just before 9 p.m.

WRTV

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury, and an off-duty IMPD officer holding the suspect at gunpoint.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

IMPD says the off-duty officer just happened to be at the restaurant for dinner when a fight started inside the Texas Roadhouse then moved to the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

The woman identified herself as a police officer and took the suspect into custody, holding him at gunpoint until on-duty officers arrived at the scene, IMPD said.

This incident marked the start of a violent two hours across Indianapolis.

Just after 9:15 p.m., a victim was critically injured in a shooting on the east side and just before 10 p.m., another victim was killed in a shooting at a gas station on the city's northwest side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.