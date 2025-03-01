Watch Now
Person shot, killed at gas station on city’s northwest side; 3rd shooting in under 2 hours across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Georgetown Road on reports of a person shot just before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. IMPD says the victim was pronounced deceased.

Friday night was marked by violence throughout the Circle City.

In just a little under two hours, in addition to this shooting, a man was shot and killed at a Texas Roadhouse on the city’s south side and a victim was critically injured in a shooting on the east side.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

