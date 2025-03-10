Plea agreement offers 3-year sentence for Indy Woman in separate fatal crashes

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy woman has reached a plea agreement that would see her sentenced to three years in prison for the reckless homicides of two individuals in separate crashes. This plea deal, if accepted by the court, includes the dismissal of multiple charges of criminal recklessness.

On March 10, Kelli Anderson, 55, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in connection with both incidents. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than three years of executed prison time, followed by three years of probation. As part of the agreement, her driving license would be suspended for six years.

Anderson's charges stem from an incident on May 19, 2022, when she struck Dr. Brian Dillman with her vehicle while driving near West 49th Street and North Meridian Street.

Photo Provided/Franciscan Health Dr. Brian Dillman

Anderson reportedly drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk, resulting in Dillman's death. When questioned by investigators, Anderson claimed, “I honestly don’t remember,” and mentioned having anaphylaxis celiac disease, which can lead to severe allergic reactions and seizures.

The second fatal crash occurred on June 9, 2022, when Anderson collided with 28-year-old Kiana Burns. Investigations revealed that Anderson was driving at nearly 69 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone when she struck a vehicle, causing a pileup on Keystone Avenue.

Similar to the earlier incident, she told detectives that she had been on medication for allergies and seizures, stating, “Honestly, I blacked out, 'cause I don’t remember what happened.”

Anderson's driving history raised concerns, as she has been involved in at least five at-fault crashes since August 2019. Notable incidents include a rollover crash in August 2019, where she claimed to have had a seizure, and multiple collisions in 2020 and 2021 where she reportedly failed to stop at intersections and rear-ended other vehicles.

Following these incidents, investigators obtained a subpoena for Anderson's medical records, revealing a history of seizure disorders. A sworn statement from her neurologist indicated that Anderson had been repeatedly advised against driving due to her condition. Specifically, during eight appointments between 2018 and 2020, she was informed that she needed to be seizure-free for six months before being cleared to drive.

Anderson has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 10.