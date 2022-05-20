Physician struck and killed while walking on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An emergency department doctor at Franciscan Health was struck and killed by a driver while he was walking Thursday evening on the north side of Indianapolis.

Dr. Brian Dillman was struck around 5 p.m. near West 49th Street and North Meridian Street by a driver who, for an unknown reason, drove over the curb, onto the sidewalk, struck Dillman and eventually crashed into a utility pole and another car, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Franciscan Health.

In a statement, Franciscan Health said Dillman worked with the Indianapolis and former Beech Grove hospitals for 20 years.

Photo Provided/Franciscan Health Dr. Brian Dillman

"Franciscan mourns Dr. Dillman’s passing, and our prayers, thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues," the statement read.

The drivers of both cars were taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in fatal crashes, according to IMPD.

Joe Schroeder, who lives nearby where the crash happened and went to help, told WRTV it's a reminder of how short life can be.

"I don't think this doctor had any idea this was going to happen to him," he said. "I don't think he saw what was coming. He certainly didn't expect that to be the last walk he ever took."

He said as he continues to process what happened, he keeps remembering how short life is.

"I hugged my kids a little bit closer last night and I hope that everyone else who has a good sense of how short life can be will do the same," Schroeder said.

WRTV Reporter Adam Schumes contributed to this report.