Police arrest man in December fatal shooting near Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in December near Emerson Avenue on the city's east side.

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers identified and arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Adam Sayers, 46, on Dec. 1, 2020.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of East 19th Street just before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 1 on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sayers, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Sayers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Earon W. Ervin Jr., 31, has been charged in Marion Superior Court with two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery, according to court records.

Police said the arrest was made on Monday.



