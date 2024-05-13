Police investigating multiple hit-and-runs over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating multiple hit and runs over the weekend and urging drivers to be more responsible.

“Yesterday I was reminded about the same thing that happened to me,” James Yates told WRTV.

Yates says he couldn’t help but to watch as crime scene tape surrounded his neighborhood near 42nd and Arborcrest after police say a man was hit over the weekend. In that case, police say the driver didn’t stop.

“He struck me and my scooter and dragged it a half a block,” Yates told WRTV.

Police say Yates was a victim of a hit and run at the very same intersection back in October of 2023.

“It’s inhumane to hit someone and leave them in street,” IMPD Sgt. Anthony Patterson told WRTV on Monday.

Police reports show that roughly 30 reports of hit and runs were filed this weekend alone, including one that killed a manin Beech Grove.

“If you witness something like this, don’t just see it and not do anything – call 911,” Sgt. Patterson concluded.

