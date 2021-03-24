Police: Lafayette man charged with inciting riot in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH — An Indiana man is accused of inciting a riot amid a surge of tourists for spring break last weekend in Miami Beach, according to ABC News.

Jovan Washington, 30, of Lafayette, was playing loud music from a speaker, "enticing those around to engage in unruly behavior," and told others "to not follow the commands of officers," according to the affidavit and ABC News.

On Sunday night, authorities responded to a crowd of 400 to 500 people who were blocking roads, vandalizing cars, playing loud music, drinking alcohol and other illegal behaviors.

"My speaker wasn't even that loud," Washington told a judge during his first court appearance on Tuesday, ABC affiliate WPLG reported. He later posted a $2,500 bond.

ABC News could not immediately reach Washington's attorney for comment.

Officials in Miami Beach imposed a curfew last weekend after they say large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed beaches and brawled in the streets.

"If you're coming here because you think anything goes and the rules don't apply, you're wrong," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told Good Morning America. "Please vacation responsibly."