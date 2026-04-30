Police link 16-year-old facing adult charges for murder to 3 shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces adult murder charges after police linked him to three shootings on Indianapolis’ east side in April 2025.

Prosecutors charged 16-year-old Richard Williams with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and dangerous possession of a firearm by a child.

Court documents say Williams was 15 at the time of the shootings, used the nickname “Hell Head,” and was affiliated with a group called Project Babies Thuggin.

Williams was booked Friday. He appeared in court Tuesday and remained held in jail without bond. He will return to court in June.

WRTV first reported on the case on Tuesday.

Police: Digital evidence, ballistics tie suspect to cases

On April 9, 2025, officers found 24-year-old Wilson Astreide shot in the neck on North Temple Avenue. Astreide died Aug. 10. The Marion County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Astreide told investigators two armed men took his keys and one shot him when he tried to get them back, according to court records.

Police say doorbell video and GPS data led them to Williams after his arrest following an April 14 shooting on North Sherman Drive. Officers said Williams had two guns and matched the suspect’s description. Investigators later found an Instagram post of his arrest captioned “#freehellhead.”

Astreide identified Williams in a photo lineup before his death, police said.

Investigators allege Instagram messages show Williams told a woman to lure Astreide so Williams could steal the car. Officers arrested the woman May 2, 2025, on a robbery charge.

In other messages, Williams allegedly admitted to an April 8 gas station shooting near East New York Street and North Sherman Avenue. Officers matched shell casings from that scene to the Temple Avenue shooting, according to police.

IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson credited the victim and community tips.

“Somehow, a 15-year-old was allowed to have a firearm in his possession,” Thompson said. “This individual chose to use his firearm against the person, taking his life ultimately. Thankfully their life was spared long enough that information was gathered from that victim. That information was critical, as well as community information.”

Group founder: ‘I don’t want you to get frightened’

“PBT Ace,” who says he started Project Babies Thuggin in high school, told WRTV that he does not know Williams and rejects the “gang” label.

“A gang?” “PBT Ace” said. “I don’t even know this kid. This is what I’m saying. Stuff like this is now just making the news, but stuff like this has been going on. I keep getting associated with people I have no knowledge of.”

He said he was upset to learn Williams’ charges were connected to the group.

“From now on when you hear PBT, I don’t want you to get frightened or think negatively,” PBT Ace said.

He said he now focuses on community events and paying for kids’ haircuts in his neighborhood. He said the group’s goal is to promote peace.