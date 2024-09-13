Police searching for suspect who led Plainfield officer on deadly chase in August

PLAINFIELD — Police are searching for a man who allegedly led officers on a deadly police chase in Plainfield in August.

Plainfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down at Long John Silvers in the 2300 block of East Main Street just before 6 p.m. on August 30.

According to Avon Police, who is handling the investigation, 38-year-old Bryan Goodmon, of Fillmore, Indiana, was possibly impaired and sitting inside his car at the restaurant.

When a Plainfield officer approached Goodmon, police say he drove away, nearly hitting an officer with his car.

The officer began pursuing the vehicle with his police lights on, according to PPD.

During the chase, Goodmon drove through the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Smith Road. Once he had passed, a gray Ford pulled out into the intersection, and the pursuing officer struck the vehicle.

The occupants of the Ford, identified as Barbara and Bennie Williams, died as the scene.

PREVIOUS | Victims identified after police chase in Plainfield kills 2, injures officer (wrtv.com)

The officer involved, a 5-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an investigation.

Toxicology reports are pending from both drivers involved; however, investigators do not believe drug or alcohol impairment to be a factor in the investigation by either party, police say.

Goodmon’s vehicle was located unoccupied by PPD. Officers are still searching for him. He is described at 6’1” and 265 pounds.

Goodmon has warrants out for his arrest for resisting law enforcement causing death and prior outstanding warrants out of Marion County.

Police say Goodmon should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines