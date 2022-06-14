Police seek help ID'ing suspect in robbery at Taco Bell on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police need the public's help identifying and finding a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery last month at an east side Taco Bell.

Police say the suspect pulled a black rifle on store employees and ran westbound, according to a Tuesday news release from Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

It happened about 6:31 p.m. May 29 at the restaurant, 6990 E. 10th St.

The suspect is described as a Black male about 5 feet, 10 inches and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black puffy jacket, a black t-shirt and black ripped jeans.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).