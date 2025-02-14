Promising to fight gun violence: Sandy Hook mom fights for change

MORGAN COUNTY -- For Nicole Hockley it's personal.

“I have two sons that were both at Sandy Hook school on December 14, 2012. The youngest Dylan was six years old and killed in his first-grade classroom,” Nicole Hockley, co-founder and co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise said.

She started Sandy Hook Promise 12 years ago, to teach people how to recognize warning signs and how to reach out and get help—if they think someone might commit gun violence.

“Since then, I’ve been teaching others how to avoid tragedies and how to know the signs,” Hockley added.

Court documents show the case against 18-year-old Trinity Shockley started with a tip from the FBI’s Sandy Hook Tip Line. Investigators say a friend of Shockley’s said the teen was possibly planning a mass shooting at Mooresville High School and had access to weapons.

“This horrific act that almost happened in Indiana is the 17th credible school shooting plot that we averted, where the tip has come into us first and we work with law enforcement to make sure an intervention is made,” Hockley told WRTV.

Mo Canady with the National Association of School Resource Officers says it’s important that students know they have someone to turn to for help.

“It’s really taken the 'see something, say something' concept to a different level to where someone has a relationship in a school environment or with a parent and tell them that I’m hearing something or seeing something that’s really concerning,” Canady told WRTV.

It’s these warning signs and Hockley’s mission to make sure what happened to her son won’t happen to anyone else.

“You have to learn the warning signs of violence, because gun violence, school shootings these are all preventable,” Hockley concluded.