Prosecutor: 14-year-old killed two then himself in Owensburg

OWENSBURG — The Greene County prosecutor said a 14-year-old boy shot and killed two people before he died by suicide on April 16 in Owensburg.

Cole Bixler, 14, shot and killed Mason George, 22, Geroge's girlfriend, Jessica Bixler, 21 with George's handgun before he died by suicide, Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw said in a press release.

On Monday, Holtsclaw announced no charges would be filed in connection with the investigation.

Bixler used George's handgun in the incident, Holtsclaw said.

An investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office revealed Bixler mentioned to others he had thoughts of harming himself, Holtsclaw said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate attention, call. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 the Crisis Suicide Text Line 24/7.